FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zoomlion posts third-quarter loss amid market downturn
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 30, 2015 / 9:37 AM / 2 years ago

Zoomlion posts third-quarter loss amid market downturn

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Chinese construction machinery maker Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd reported a net loss in the third quarter, in line with its own forecast, due to a sustained downturn of the domestic market.

In June-September, Zoomlion booked a net loss of 208.4 million yuan ($33 million), in line with its own forecast, according to a stock exchange filing. It made a profit of 100.2 million yuan a year earlier.

Encouraged to expand after Beijing fired up a $644 billion stimulus package in 2008, Chinese heavy equipment makers are stuck with a glut of unsold equipment, factories they do not need and tumbling earnings.

Even the $40 billion infrastructure investments pledged by the government across central, west and south Asia to as far as Greece, Russia and Oman were not a quick fix for their troubles.

Zoomlion’s Hong Kong-traded shares closed down 1.33 percent on Friday ahead of its results, lagging a 0.79 percent slip of the Hang Seng Index. ($1 = 6.3180 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.