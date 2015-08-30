FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Zoomlion swings to loss in H1 amid market downturn
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 30, 2015 / 1:43 PM / 2 years ago

China's Zoomlion swings to loss in H1 amid market downturn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Major Chinese construction machinery maker Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd swung to a net loss in the first half amid a sustained downturn of the domestic market.

In January-June, Zoomlion booked a 309.8 million yuan net loss, in line with its own forecast of 300-380 million yuan, according to a stock exchange filing on Sunday. It made 900.1 million yuan net profit a year earlier.

Encouraged to expand after Beijing fired up a $644 billion stimulus package in 2008, Chinese heavy equipment makers are stuck with a glut of unsold equipment, factories they do not need and tumbling earnings.

Zoomlion’s Shenzhen-traded shares closed up 7.4 percent on Friday, ahead of its earnings, leading a 4.9 percent gain of the benchmark index. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.