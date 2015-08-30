China's Zoomlion swings to loss in H1 amid market downturn

BEIJING, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Major Chinese construction machinery maker Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd swung to a net loss in the first half amid a sustained downturn of the domestic market.

In January-June, Zoomlion booked a 309.8 million yuan net loss, in line with its own forecast of 300-380 million yuan, according to a stock exchange filing on Sunday. It made 900.1 million yuan net profit a year earlier.

Encouraged to expand after Beijing fired up a $644 billion stimulus package in 2008, Chinese heavy equipment makers are stuck with a glut of unsold equipment, factories they do not need and tumbling earnings.

Zoomlion’s Shenzhen-traded shares closed up 7.4 percent on Friday, ahead of its earnings, leading a 4.9 percent gain of the benchmark index. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing by Alison Williams)