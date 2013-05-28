UPDATE 1-China's Zoomlion denies latest report of false sales

* Zoomlion says media report depicted normal trade behaviour as false

* Says clients mentioned in report confirm transactions are true

* Allegations of false sales are third against Zoomlion this year (Adds Zoomlion denial, bond prices, quote)

By Anne Marie Roantree and Umesh Desai

HONG KONG, May 28 (Reuters) - China’s No.2 construction equipment maker, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd, has rejected a media report that said it provided false sales data, the third time it has had to respond to such allegations this year.

The allegations of fictitious sales have unnerved some investors and helped to push the company’s stock price down more than 30 percent over the past five months.

“We express strong anger and condemnation regarding the media report that depicted normal trade behavior as ‘false’,” said the company, which is 20 percent-owned by the state-backed Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of Hunan.

“The three clients mentioned in the media report have released statements, respectively, confirming the authenticity of the transactions with the company,” it said in the statement to the Shenzhen stock exchange.

A mainland media report on Monday said a regional manager at Zoomlion was suspected of providing inaccurate sales figures in central China for 2012, echoing media reports in January and February about exaggerated sales that the company also denied.

Zoomlion is seeking to calm investor concerns at a time when Chinese companies’ finances have drawn increased scrutiny after short-sellers targeted them, bringing several to their knees with allegations of fraud.

The company said earlier this year its 2012 net profit fell 9 percent to 7.3 billion yuan ($1.2 billion) due to weak demand, while it reported a 71.7 percent drop in first-quarter earnings to 591.8 million yuan.

China’s heavy-machinery sector struggled last year as companies grappled with mounting inventory and low utilisation rates after a glut in machinery spending spurred by China’s massive stimulus programme in 2008.

The world’s second-largest economy grew last year at its slowest pace since 1999 and demand for construction raw materials has been lackluster so far this year.

Trading in the Hong Kong and Shenzhen-listed shares of Zoomlion, which competes with Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd , was suspended on Monday pending a clarification statement. The company did not say when trading would resume.

“The announcement is brief but will be helpful. Even last time the company’s bond price recovered. It is not that easy for a company of that scale to falsify its sales so easily,” said a Hong Kong-based trader with a U.S. bank.

Zoomlion bonds due 2017 are trading at 100/103 and those due 2022 are at 92/95, both nearly unchanged from Monday but down by 3-5 points from last week’s levels.

Daily short-selling as a percentage of total turnover in the stock this month has averaged nearly 25 percent, the highest in the past three months.

Moreover, in terms of the level of borrowing, the stock remains the 16th most-borrowed stock in Markit Securities Finance’s list of the top 250 Hong Kong stocks.

Shares of Zoomlion slid in January after it denied a Hong Kong newspaper report of irregular sales figures in eastern China. Zoomlion said at the time all allegations relating to its financial information as reported in the newspaper were false, groundless and misleading.

In February, another media group said it had received an anonymous letter alleging fraud at Zoomlion, which the machinery company said was false, groundless and misleading.

Shares of Zoomlion, which were down 0.88 percent at HK$7.91, prior to the suspension, have dropped more than 30 percent so far this year, lagging a flat broader market.

($1 = 6.1316 Chinese yuan)