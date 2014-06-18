FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zoopla sets IPO price in lower half of range
June 18, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

Zoopla sets IPO price in lower half of range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - Zoopla Property Group, the property website majority owned by Daily Mail And General Trust , on Wednesday set the price of its initial public offer in the lower half of the range, valuing the group at 919 million pounds ($1.5 billion).

Zoopla, which had said it would price the shares at between 200 and 250 pence, said the offer price had been set at 220 pence per share. The offer represents 38.3 percent of the company’s issued share capital. No new shares are being issued. ($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young)

