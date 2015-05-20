FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Increased traffic drives Zoopla H1 core earnings up
May 20, 2015

Increased traffic drives Zoopla H1 core earnings up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - British property search website Zoopla said on Wednesday that its adjusted core earnings rose 14 percent to 21.4 million pounds ($33.16 million) as average visits to the site rose steadily.

Zoopla, which said last month that it was buying price comparison service uSwitch for 160 million pounds ($247 million) to offer home energy deals to customers, said it was now receiving 44.2 million monthly visits.

The firm said it would pay an interim dividend of 1.0 pence per share.

$1 = 0.6453 pounds Reporting By Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton

