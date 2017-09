LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Zoopla property group plc - anticipates FY15 revenue and adjusted EBITDA of around £107 mln Zoopla property group plc - group added a further 146 net new UK agency branches since our last member update for July Zoopla property group plc - management is confident of delivering ARPA growth based on demand from its members for additional products and package upgrades (Reporting By Costas Pitas)