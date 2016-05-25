FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zoopla H1 profit up, sees year at top end of forecasts
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 25, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

Zoopla H1 profit up, sees year at top end of forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - British property website Zoopla said it expects annual core earnings at the ‘top end’ of market expectations after a 53 percent jump in mid-year profit lifted by increased traffic on its site and more agents listing properties on it.

Zoopla, which has been winning back agents from rival OnTheMarket in recent months, reported profit before tax of 28.1 million pounds ($41 million) for the six months to March 31.

For the year, Zoopla is expected to report earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 68 million pounds according to a Thomson Reuters poll of 13 analysts, up from 49 million last year.

$1 = 0.6847 pounds Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.