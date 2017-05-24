Revenues rise at Zoopla as traffic hits record high

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - British property group ZPG plc , which owns property websites Zoopla and PrimeLocation, posted a 22 percent rise in half-year revenue as traffic to its sites hit a record high and the number of agents signed up to its platforms rose.

Revenue hit 117.9 million pounds in the six months to the end of March.

But half-year profits fell 25 percent due to the acquisition of market intelligence tool HomeTrack, which took place at the start of the year.

Full-year pre-tax profit is expected to rise 9 percent to 50 million pounds ($65 million) in the year to the end of September according to a Thomson Reuters poll of nine analysts.

The firm said traffic to its sites hit a record high of 314 million visits in the period and agents rose 6 percent to 14,271 branches, as the portal wins back agents from rival OnTheMarket.