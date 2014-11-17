BRIEF-Zooplus resolves on capital increase

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Zooplus AG :

* Says capital increase resolved

* Says resolved on issuance of up to 610,039 new no-par value bearer shares (corresponds to approx. 10 percent of registered issued capital) by way of capital increase out of company’s authorized capital

* Says capital increase under exclusion of subscription rights of existing shareholders

* Says net proceeds from capital increase shall be used to further finance planned continued strong growth of company

* Says is expected to determine placement price for new shares on Nov. 18