#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 17, 2014 / 5:36 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Zooplus resolves on capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Zooplus AG :

* Says capital increase resolved

* Says resolved on issuance of up to 610,039 new no-par value bearer shares (corresponds to approx. 10 percent of registered issued capital) by way of capital increase out of company’s authorized capital

* Says capital increase under exclusion of subscription rights of existing shareholders

* Says net proceeds from capital increase shall be used to further finance planned continued strong growth of company

* Says is expected to determine placement price for new shares on Nov. 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

