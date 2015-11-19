FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Burda places stake in Zooplus, price guidance 125 eur/shr - source
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 19, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

Burda places stake in Zooplus, price guidance 125 eur/shr - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Media group Burda is selling 854,000 shares in Zooplus as it continues selling down its stake in the online pet supplies store, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The price guidance is 125 euros a share, the source said, adding the deal size was increased on strong demand.

The price guidance compares with Wednesday’s closing price of 139.95 euros. Burda held 18.86 percent in Zooplus prior to the placement. According to Thomson Reuters data, the stake it is selling now amounts to 12.2 percent of Zooplus capital. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
