Zooplus plans share issue to fund growth as Q3 sales jump
November 17, 2014 / 5:36 PM / 3 years ago

Zooplus plans share issue to fund growth as Q3 sales jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 17 (Reuters) - German online pet supply firm Zooplus said on Monday it planned to sell shares to fund further expansion as third-quarter sales jumped more than a third to 146.4 million euros ($182 million).

The company’s supervisory board approved plans by management to issue up to 610,039 new no-par value bearer shares. Proceeds are designed “to further finance the planned continued strong growth”, Zooplus said in a statement.

Zooplus stuck to a recently increased forecast for 2014 sales of at least 550 million euros and earnings before taxes (EBT) of around 8 million euros.

1 US dollar = 0.8031 euro Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Jane Baird

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
