British peer-to-peer lender Zopa appoints Janardana as CEO
August 30, 2015

British peer-to-peer lender Zopa appoints Janardana as CEO

Aug 30 (Reuters) - British peer-to-peer lender Zopa on Sunday appointed Jaidev Janardana as chief executive officer, taking over from Giles Andrews.

Janardana, 36, joined the firm last year as chief operating officer and managed business operations, including marketing, credit risk, technology and customer service.

Andrews, CEO for the past eight years, has been appointed executive chairman.

Zopa became the first peer-to-peer lender in Britain when it opened in 2005, acting as an online broker between individuals looking to borrow or lend. It has organised more than 750 million pounds ($1.15 billion) in lending since its launch. ($1 = 0.6497 pounds) (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)

