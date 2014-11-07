FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ZPC Mieszko shares removed from WIG indices
November 7, 2014 / 8:35 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-ZPC Mieszko shares removed from WIG indices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Zaklady Przemyslu Cukierniczego Mieszko SA :

* The Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) reported on Thursday that the company’s shares will be removed from WIG250, WIG and WIG-Poland indices after the end of trading day on Nov. 10, 2014

* The WSE reported CAM Media SA shares will replace Mieszko’s shares on WIG250 indice

* The WSE said the change is due to the methodology which does not allow companies with less than 10 pct of shares in circulation to be part of aforementioned indices

Source text bit.ly/1z4UfBw

Further company coverage:

