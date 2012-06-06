FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ZTE says receives approval for up to $942 million bond issue
June 6, 2012 / 9:16 AM / in 5 years

ZTE says receives approval for up to $942 million bond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 6 (Reuters) - China’s ZTE Corp said on Wednesday it has received regulatory approval to issue up to 6 billion yuan ($942.3 million) in bonds.

ZTE will launch the bonds in tranches with the value of the first tranche to be at least half the total value of the bond issue, it said in a statement posted on the Shenzhen stock exchange website.

The first tranche will be launched within the next six months with the rest to be completed within 24 months, it said. ($1 = 6.3675 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Lee and Samuel Shen; Editing by Kazunori Takada)

