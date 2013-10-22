FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China's ZTE Q3 returns to profit, expcets to turn profitable for 2013
#Communications Equipment
October 22, 2013 / 8:43 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-China's ZTE Q3 returns to profit, expcets to turn profitable for 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - ZTE Corp

* Says Q3 net profit 241.6 million yuan ($39.66 million), reversing net loss year ago

* ZTE says January-September net profit 551.6 million yuan

* ZTE says China has not issued 4G licences, so impact of 4G equipment procurement is an uncertainty for this year’s financial results

* ZTE says expects to turn profitable for 2013 from loss in 2012

* ZTE says to turn profitable as will strictly limit the signing of low margin contracts to raise profit marginsSource text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/gyn93vFurther company coverage: ($1 = 6.0925 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
