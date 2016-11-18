FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 18, 2016 / 1:36 AM / 9 months ago

U.S. extends ZTE reprieve on exports curbs until Feb. 27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Chinese telecoms equipment group ZTE Corp said on Friday it has won a further reprieve to Feb. 27 on tough export restrictions that were imposed on the company by the U.S. government.

In March, the U.S. Commerce Department hit the company with some of the toughest-ever U.S. export restrictions for allegedly breaking sanctions against Iran but has since issued temporary reprieves on the curbs.

ZTE will continue to cooperate with the relevant U.S. government departments to reach a final solution on the matter and strictly comply with relevant U.S. laws, the company said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse. (bit.ly/2g16Umh) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

