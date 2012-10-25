FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ZTE posts a first quarterly loss, margins bleed
October 25, 2012 / 9:25 AM / in 5 years

ZTE posts a first quarterly loss, margins bleed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 25 (Reuters) - ZTE Corp , the world’s fourth-biggest maker of mobile phones and fifth-ranked telecommunications equipment manufacturer, reported a net loss of 1.95 billion yuan ($310 million) for July-September, its first quarterly loss on record, as margins thinned, overseas projects were delayed and it made accounting changes at home in China.

Shenzhen-based ZTE, led by Shi Lirong, had previously warned its quarterly loss could be as much as 2 billion yuan - eight times the size of its profit in the first half of this year - triggering a 16 percent drop in its stock price on Oct. 15, a slew of broker downgrades and warnings from Fitch ratings agency.

At that time, ZTE blamed its forecast loss on delays in some international telecom projects and a large number of low-margin contracts in Europe and Asia, but said it expected to be profitable for the full year.

