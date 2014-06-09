FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ZTE to ship 80 mln smartphones next year, up from 60 mln target in 2014
June 9, 2014 / 3:30 AM / 3 years ago

ZTE to ship 80 mln smartphones next year, up from 60 mln target in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, June 9 (Reuters) - ZTE Corp , the world’s seventh-biggest smartphone maker, aims to ship more than 80 million of the devices globally next year, a company official said on Monday.

Shenzhen-based ZTE, which shipped about 40 million smartphones last year, also aims to ship about 100 million in 2016, executive vice-president Zeng Xuezong told Reuters in an interview.

Zeng also expected revenue from the company’s terminal device unit, which sells smartphones and tablets, to grow more than 15 percent in 2014 from a year earlier.

At home in China, the world’s largest mobile phone market with more than one billion subscribers, ZTE competes with both Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Apple Inc, as well as domestic makers Lenovo Group Ltd, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and privately held Xiaomi. (Reporting By Adam Jourdan in SHAMGHAI and Yimou Lee in HONG KONG; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Clarence Fernandez)

