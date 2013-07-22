China ZTE's H1 net to rise 23.5 pct; to issue A-share options

July 22 (Reuters) - ZTE Corp on Monday forecast a 23.5 percent increase in its net profit for the first half of the year.

China’s second biggest telecom equipment maker expects to post a net profit of around 302.3 million yuan ($49 million), according to a Chinese-language statement posted on the Shenzhen stock exchange. The final first half results are due in August.

The company also plans to issue a maximum of 103.2 million Shenzhen-listed A-share options to more than 1,513 employees.

(Reporting by Christina Lo and Lee Chyen Yee)