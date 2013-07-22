FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China ZTE's H1 net to rise 23.5 pct; to issue A-share options
#Communications Equipment
July 22, 2013 / 8:46 AM / 4 years ago

China ZTE's H1 net to rise 23.5 pct; to issue A-share options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - ZTE Corp on Monday forecast a 23.5 percent increase in its net profit for the first half of the year.

China’s second biggest telecom equipment maker expects to post a net profit of around 302.3 million yuan ($49 million), according to a Chinese-language statement posted on the Shenzhen stock exchange. The final first half results are due in August.

The company also plans to issue a maximum of 103.2 million Shenzhen-listed A-share options to more than 1,513 employees.

For a copy of the statements, please click: here here here (Reporting by Christina Lo and Lee Chyen Yee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
