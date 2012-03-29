FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's ZTE says Iran restrictions to have little impact on sales
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 29, 2012 / 3:55 AM / 6 years ago

China's ZTE says Iran restrictions to have little impact on sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 29 (Reuters) - ZTE Corp , China’s second-largest telecommunications equipment maker, said on Thursday that limitations on its business operations in Iran will have little impact on overall sales.

President Shi Lirong, speaking at a news conference after the company announced its financial results for 2011, said ZTE was not a mainstream telecoms gear supplier in Iran.

ZTE said on Wednesday that October-December net profit slid to 991 million yuan ($157 million), down 48 percent from 1.89 billion yuan a year earlier.

Shares in ZTE had risen nearly 5 percent by 0346 GMT, outpacing a 1 percent drop in the broader Hang Seng Index , amid market expectations for an improved outlook.

Reuters reported last week that ZTE had entered into a $131 million contract with Telecommunication Co of Iran in December 2010, which sources said included a surveillance system capable of monitoring telephone and Internet communications. ZTE has said it is no longer seeking to expand in Iran.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.