ZTE forecasts its global smartphone sales to double in 2012

HONG KONG, April 23 (Reuters) - ZTE Corp , China’s second-largest telecommunications equipment maker, said on Monday that it expects its global smartphone sales to more than double this year from 15 million handsets sold in 2011.

Consumer device sales were expected to comprise 50 percent of overall revenue in 2015, up from about 40 percent now, Executive Director He Shiyou told reporters on the sidelines of the company’s annual analyst conference in Shenzhen, where the company is based.

ZTE, the world’s fourth-largest handset producer and No.5 telecommunications equipment maker, reported operating revenue of 86.25 billion yuan ($13.7 billion) for 2011. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Chris Lewis)