China's ZTE says aims to double smartphone, tablet shipments in 2012
#Communications Equipment
August 28, 2012 / 6:30 AM / 5 years ago

China's ZTE says aims to double smartphone, tablet shipments in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 28 (Reuters) - ZTE Corp , the world’s fourth-biggest mobile phone vendor and fifth-ranked telecommunications gear maker, said on Tuesday that it aims to more than double smartphone and tablet computer shipments this year as it targets booming global demand.

ZTE said it aimed to ship 40 million smartphones this year, up from 15 million in 2011, and expected to sell about 1 million tablet computers, more than double the 2011 figure.

“Our smartphones are selling quite well in certain mature markets such as Japan, the U.S., Europe, Australia and in certain emerging countries,” Senior Vice President Zhang Renjun told Reuters on the sidelines of a company event. (Reporting By Lee Chyen Yee; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Chris Lewis)

