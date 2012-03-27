FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ZTE to stop looking for new customers in Iran
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
March 27, 2012 / 12:40 PM / in 6 years

ZTE to stop looking for new customers in Iran

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 27 (Reuters) - ZTE Corp , China’s second largest telecommunications equipment maker, said on Tuesday it is no longer seeking to expand in Iran.

“ZTE has provided standard communications and network solutions to Iran on a small scale,” the Shenzhen-based company said in a statement.

“However, due to local issues in Iran and its complicated relationship with the international community, ZTE has restricted its business practices in the country since 2011. ZTE no longer seeks new customers in Iran and limits business activities with existing customers.”

Last week, ZTE executives told Reuters they were curtailing their business in Iran, after Reuters reported that it entered a 98.6 million euro ($130.6 million) contract with the Telecommunication Co of Iran in December 2010.

The contract had included a surveillance system capable of monitoring telephone and Internet communications, sources said.

Iran has come under global sanctions due to allegations that it is trying to develop nuclear weapons -- a claim that the country has denied.

ZTE joins other telecom equipment providers, such as Ericsson and Nokia Siemens Networks, a joint venture between Nokia and Siemens, as well as Huawei Technologies in limiting its business in Iran. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by David Cowell)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.