BRIEF-ZTE says begins legal proceedings against India's Loop Mobile over unpaid dues

NEW DELHI, May 14 (Reuters) - ZTE Corp

* Says initiates arbitration proceedings against India’s Loop mobile for recovery of unpaid dues

* Says dues worth $25 million from Loop, approached the high court in Mumbai to grant interim measure of protection for securing the outstanding amount

* Says was not informed of loop’s agreed deal to transfer subscribers to Bharti Airtel

* Says has requested court to order attachment of all sums payable by Bharti Airtel to Loop, to restrain loop from selling its business to any party without court permission