ZTE buys 48 pct Netas for $101 mln, eyes expansion in Turkey

HONG KONG, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chinese telecoms equipment group ZTE Corp said on Tuesday it will buy 48.04 percent of Turkish systems integration provider Netas Telekomunikasyon A.S. for $101.3 million to help it expand in Turkey.

ZTE will become the largest shareholder in Netas on completion of the deal, while the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation will hold 15 percent, and the public 36.96 percent, the Chinese firm said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse. (bit.ly/2g3YEAd)

The deal, which will be settled with internal funds, is subject to approval by the Competition Board of Turkey.