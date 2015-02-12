FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ZTE aims to invest $560 mln in wireless charging technology for vehicles by 2016
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 12, 2015 / 5:00 AM / 3 years ago

ZTE aims to invest $560 mln in wireless charging technology for vehicles by 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker ZTE Corp plans to invest 1.5 billion yuan ($240.16 million) in wireless charging technology for vehicles in 2015 and more than 2 billion yuan next year, a senior executive told Reuters on Thursday.

ZTE’s director of corporate strategy, George Sun, also said the company had signed agreements with more than 20 cities in China to provide wireless charging technology for public transportation.

The Shenzhen-based company said last month its 2014 profit was likely to rise 94 percent thanks to its high-speed 4G network division and smartphone business. ($1 = 6.2458 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Stephen Coates)

