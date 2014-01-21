FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ZTE H-shares to open up 3.3 pct after signalling 2013 profit
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
January 21, 2014 / 1:35 AM / 4 years ago

ZTE H-shares to open up 3.3 pct after signalling 2013 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG/BEIJING, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Shares of ZTE Corp were set to open up 3.3 percent in Hong Kong on Tuesday after the company said on Monday that it had swung into profit last year, following its first-ever annual loss in 2012.

ZTE, the world’s fifth-largest telecom equipment maker, flagged a 2013 net profit of 1.2 billion yuan to 1.5 billion yuan ($198 million to $248 million), versus a net loss of 2.84 billion yuan in 2012. A poll of 25 analysts estimated a 1.65 billion yuan net profit, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which competes with the likes of Ericsson and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, said the profit was achieved after imposing stringent controls over the signing of low-margin supply contracts, improving margins in global projects and keeping a lid on costs.

($1 = 6.0527 Chinese yuan)

Reporting by Clement Tan and Paul Carsten; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.