ZTE Q3 net profit jumps 191 pct on 4G growth in China
October 23, 2014 / 9:06 AM / 3 years ago

ZTE Q3 net profit jumps 191 pct on 4G growth in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp on Thursday posted a 191 percent jump in quarterly net profit, thanks to strong demand for equipment to build China’s next-generation mobile networks.

ZTE posted a 703 million yuan ($114.89 million) profit for July-September, the company said in a filing to the Shenzhen stock exchange.

The result was in line with a 570 million to 770 million yuan estimate, according to Reuters’ calculations based on company data released in August.

ZTE, which competes with Huawei Technologies Co Ltd in the telecom gear and smartphone sectors, posted a record first-half profit in August thanks to improving margins in its global business and higher 4G capital expenditure in China.

Shares in the company fell 0.4 percent in Hong Kong prior to the announcement on Thursday. The stock has risen 12 percent so far this year. (1 US dollar = 6.1190 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Yimou Lee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
