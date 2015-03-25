FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's ZTE 2014 profit almost doubles on smartphones, 4G roll-out
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 25, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

China's ZTE 2014 profit almost doubles on smartphones, 4G roll-out

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 25 (Reuters) - Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp posted a 94 percent rise in 2014 net profit on Wednesday, in line with its own forecast, due to strength in its smartphone business overseas and high-speed 4G network division at home.

The Shenzhen-based company recorded profit of 2.63 billion yuan ($423.4 million) from 1.36 billion yuan a year earlier, in line with the company’s forecast of 2.6 billion yuan. Operating revenue rose 8.3 percent to 81.4 billion yuan.

ZTE is expanding its handset business overseas, bringing about a more than 50 percent rise in global marketing expenses for 2015. The company aims to become a top 3 smartphone vendor in the United States by 2017, where its smartphone shipments jumped more than 50 percent in 2014.

ZTE is also benefiting from the adoption of fourth-generation mobile networks in China, where the company could build up to half a million 4G base stations in 2015, according to Phillip Capital.

ZTE and rival equipment vendor Huawei Technologies Co Ltd each won over 25 percent of the $3.2 billion 4G tender of No.1 mobile carrier, China Mobile Ltd.

ZTE’s Hong Kong-listed shares closed 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, versus a 0.5 percent rise in the benchmark Hang Seng Index. ($1 = 6.2116 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Yimou Lee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.