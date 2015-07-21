FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's ZTE sees 43 pct rise in H1 preliminary net profit as 4G drives growth
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 21, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

China's ZTE sees 43 pct rise in H1 preliminary net profit as 4G drives growth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 21 (Reuters) - Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp on Tuesday reported a jump in first-half preliminary net profit, thanks to increased investment in China’s 4G next-generation telecom infrastructure and improved margins in its global business.

The Shenzhen-based company said its preliminary first-half net profit rose 43 percent year-on-year to 1.6 billion yuan ($258 million), according to a filing to the Shenzhen stock exchange after market closed on Tuesday.

That is set to be the company’s highest first-half net profit, although the growth was slower than the 263 percent year-on-year jump recorded at the same time of last year.

“ZTE increased revenue from sales of FDD-LTE network systems, in addition to wireline switch and access systems, while contract profitability improved,” the company said in a separate statement. ZTE did not elaborate in the brief statement.

It came one day after cross-town rival Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, which competes with ZTE in telecom equipment and smartphones, posted a 30 percent increase in first-half revenue to 175.9 billion yuan and said it would achieve “effective growth” in 2015.

ZTE’s board earlier this month approved an A-share buyback plan estimated at no more than 1 billion yuan.

The company’s Shenzhen-listed shares closed up 0.9 percent prior to the earnings release, lagging a 1.6 percent rise in the benchmark.

$1 = 6.2095 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.