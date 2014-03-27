FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's ZTE says 4G phones will be 40 pct of 2014 global smartphone shipments
March 27, 2014

China's ZTE says 4G phones will be 40 pct of 2014 global smartphone shipments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 27 (Reuters) - ZTE Corp , the world’s seventh-biggest smartphone maker, sees sales of 4G smartphones accounting for at least 40 percent of its global smartphone shipments in 2014, Zeng Xuezhong, ZTE’s global head of mobile devices, told reporters at a Hong Kong press conference on Thursday.

Shenzhen-based ZTE, smaller than its cross-town rival Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, aims to ship 60 million smartphones in 2014, up 20 million units from last year.

ZTE returned to net profit last year after making a loss in 2012, it said on Wednesday. However operating revenue for the year dropped 10.6 percent, its biggest ever decline, to hit the lowest level in three years.

Reporting by Yimou Lee in HONG KONG; Writing by Paul Carsten in BEIJING; Editing by Matt Driskill

