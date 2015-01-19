China's ZTE preliminary 2014 profit almost doubles, but seen to miss expectations

BEIJING, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp said on Monday its 2014 preliminary net income rose 94.2 percent to 2.64 billion yuan ($424.5 million) on the success of its high-speed 4G network and handsets units.

ZTE’s preliminary annual revenue was up 8 percent to 81.2 billion yuan.

The results came in below analyst expectations of 2.82 billion yuan for 2014 net income and 84.12 billion yuan for revenue, according to a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate survey of 13 analysts. ($1 = 6.2190 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)