ZTE Q1 net profit rises 41.9 pct on strong 4G demand
April 23, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

ZTE Q1 net profit rises 41.9 pct on strong 4G demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 23 (Reuters) - Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp posted a 41.9 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Thursday, helped by strong carrier demand for 4G equipment around the world.

ZTE posted a net profit of 882.9 million yuan ($142.5 million) for the January-March period, up from 622.2 million yuan a year earlier, the company said in a filing to the Shenzhen/Hong Kong stock exchange. ($1 = 6.1965 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Yimou Lee and Gerry Shih; Editing by Anand Basu)

