UPDATE 1-China's ZTE Q1 profit rises 42 pct rise on 4G equipment demand

HONG KONG, April 23 (Reuters) - Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp posted a 42 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Thursday, as strong global demand for 4G infrastructure boosted sales.

ZTE reported profit of 882.9 million yuan ($142.5 million) for January-March versus the 622.2 million yuan of a year earlier. The result compared with an analyst estimate of 797 million yuan, Reuters data showed.

Revenue rose 10 percent to 20.99 billion yuan, the company said in a filing to both the Shenzhen and Hong Kong stock exchanges.

ZTE’s Shenzhen-listed shares closed up 3.6 percent after the earnings release, lagging a 1.0 percent rise in the benchmark .

The Shenzhen-based company, which competes with Huawei Technologies Co Ltd in telecom equipment and smartphones, has been growing at a blazing pace in recent quarters. It reported a 94 percent rise in 2014 net profit in March due to strength in its 4G network division at home and smartphone business overseas.

The company said both fixed-line and wireless equipment sold well, as did its 4G smartphones. Sales of services for telecom carriers saw robust growth, rising 24 percent, ZTE said.

ZTE did not provide any earnings projections but said it would focus investment in the current quarter on network technology that supports everyday goods such as Internet-connected home appliances, as well as helping carriers’ transition to digitized, software-enabled operations.