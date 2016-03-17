FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 17, 2016 / 12:13 AM / a year ago

China's ZTE delays annual results after U.S. restrictions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 17 (Reuters) - China’s ZTE Corp said on Thursday it will delay the publication of its annual results because it needs to assess the impact of tough U.S. export restrictions imposed on the telecom equipment maker last week.

The U.S. Commerce Department has imposed restrictions on U.S. suppliers providing crucial components to ZTE for alleged Iran sanctions violations, a move likely to disrupt its global supply chain.

The firm said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange it was unable to finalise its annual results “pending a thorough self-assessment on the potential impacts of the restriction measures on the business and operation of the group.”

ZTE’s board meeting would also be postponed, while its Hong Kong-listed shares would continue to be suspended, it added. The shares last closed at HK$14.16, prior to a trading suspension on March 7.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that ZTE would appeal against the U.S. export restrictions after the firm’s costly lobbying effort failed to allay concerns about its business.

In January, ZTE said preliminary net profit for 2015 rose 43.5 percent to 3.8 billion yuan ($583 million). The company said it aimed to double its annual revenue by 2020.

Hong Kong-listed shares of ZTE have dropped 20 percent so far this year. ($1 = 6.5189 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
