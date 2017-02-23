U.S. extends ZTE's sanctions relief until March 29

NEW YORK, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp has been granted a new reprieve from export restrictions imposed on the company by the U.S. government.

In an online posting on Thursday, the U.S. Commerce Department extended ZTE's temporary export license until March 29.

The extension allows U.S. firms to continue to supply the Chinese company with components as it seeks to resolve a U.S. government probe of alleged violations of U.S. sanctions on Iran.