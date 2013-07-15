FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trade in ZTE Hong Kong shares suspended over share option scheme
July 15, 2013 / 1:03 AM / 4 years ago

Trade in ZTE Hong Kong shares suspended over share option scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 15 (Reuters) - ZTE , China’s second largest telecom equipment maker, has asked for trade in its Hong Kong shares to be suspended on Monday, according to a statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The share suspension relates to an A-share option incentive scheme that the company was planning, ZTE said. Its A-shares are traded in Shenzhen. No other details were immediately available. For a copy of the statement, please click here (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

