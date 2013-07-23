FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ZTE shares rise 20 pct, trading 15 times higher than avg daily volume
July 23, 2013

ZTE shares rise 20 pct, trading 15 times higher than avg daily volume

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 23 (Reuters) - Shares of ZTE Corp, China’s second-largest telecommunications equipment maker, jumped over 20 percent in late trade on Tuesday after it forecast a first-half profit and announced plans to issue share options to staff.

ZTE’s Hong Kong-listed shares rose as much as 20.6 percent to HK$13.96, headed for the strongest gain since Oct. 30, 2008. Trading in the stock was nearly 15 times the average daily volume. (Reporting By Yimou Lee and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

