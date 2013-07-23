ZTE shares rise 20 pct, trading 15 times higher than avg daily volume

HONG KONG, July 23 (Reuters) - Shares of ZTE Corp, China’s second-largest telecommunications equipment maker, jumped over 20 percent in late trade on Tuesday after it forecast a first-half profit and announced plans to issue share options to staff.

ZTE’s Hong Kong-listed shares rose as much as 20.6 percent to HK$13.96, headed for the strongest gain since Oct. 30, 2008. Trading in the stock was nearly 15 times the average daily volume. (Reporting By Yimou Lee and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)