FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-China's ZTE seeks more NBA partnerships to boost U.S. smartphone sales
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 21, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-China's ZTE seeks more NBA partnerships to boost U.S. smartphone sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Add CEO comments, industry background)

HONG KONG, May 21 (Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker ZTE Corp is planning to sponsor more NBA teams to boost its brand in the United States where the company aims to become the No. 3 smartphone vendor in three years time.

The Shenzhen-based company currently sponsors three U.S. National Basketball Association and tripled its U.S. marketing expenses last year. Its smartphone shipments to the world’s second-biggest market jumped more than 50 percent in 2014 and it is targeting a further 20 percent rise this year.

“We see good return on investment so we are going to expand (sponsorship) to more teams,” the company’s U.S. CEO Lixin Cheng told Reuters in an interview. He declined to comment on the matter further.

The jump in shipments has come despite U.S. lawmakers often voicing security concerns about Chinese telecommunications equipment.

ZTE had a U.S. market share in smartphones of 6 percent in the first quarter, ranking a distant fourth behind Apple Inc , Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and LG Electronics Inc, according to research firm Strategy Analytics.

The company has been expanding its smartphone business overseas amid a slowdown in sales at home and the rise of domestic rival Xiaomi Inc.

Its 8 percent growth in annual operating revenue in 2014 was primarily driven by its network equipment divisions, which builds telecoms networks for governments and companies.

Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.