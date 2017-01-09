FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
#Communications Equipment
January 9, 2017 / 2:06 AM / 9 months ago

ZTE shares fall 3.8 pct in Shenzhen after job cut news

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Shenzhen shares of ZTE Corp fell 3.8 percent after Reuters reported that the Chinese telecom equipment maker is axing about 5 percent of its 60,000 global workforce.

The stock slid to 15.03 yuan, the lowest since Oct. 24, 2016. Its Hong Kong shares fell as much as 3.8 percent.

The Shenzhen-based company, which is facing U.S. trade sanctions that could severely disrupt its supply chain, is slashing about 3,000 jobs, including a fifth of positions in its struggling handset business in China, according to company sources. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)

