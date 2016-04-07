FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ZTE shares slide 14 pct as trading restarts after U.S. export curbs
April 7, 2016 / 1:43 AM / a year ago

ZTE shares slide 14 pct as trading restarts after U.S. export curbs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 7 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp tumbled 14 percent on Thursday as trading resumed for the first time since the U.S. Commerce Department imposed export restrictions on the firm last month for allegedly violating sanctions against Iran.

Shares of the Shenzhen-based company, which hadn’t traded on the Shenzhen or Hong Kong bourses since March 7, were 14 percent lower at HK$12.22. The broader Hang Seng index, was up 0.6 percent as the market opened.

Since first announcing curbs on the firm, the U.S. government has said it would ease the restrictions until the end of June and could further ease them if ZTE cooperated in “resolving the matter”.

The company on Wednesday revised its 2015 profit lower, citing the U.S. trade restrictions, and said its net profit for last year grew 22 percent to 3.2 billion yuan ($493.3 million). (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

