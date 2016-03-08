FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China strongly opposes U.S. export restrictions on ZTE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
March 8, 2016 / 1:17 AM / a year ago

China strongly opposes U.S. export restrictions on ZTE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 8 (Reuters) - China’s Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday it was resolutely opposed to U.S. export restrictions on Chinese telecoms equipment maker ZTE Corp for alleged violations of U.S. sanctions on Iran.

“The U.S. move will severely affect normal operations of Chinese companies. China will continue negotiating with the U.S. side on this issue,” the ministry said on its website (www.mofcom.gov.cn).

The U.S. Commerce Department has placed export restrictions on ZTE for alleged violations of U.S. export controls on Iran, according to documents seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

