China's ZTE says working to resolve issue over U.S. export restrictions

HONG KONG, March 8 (Reuters) - China’s ZTE Corp said on Tuesday it is working with U.S. agencies to resolve an issue over export restrictions placed by the U.S. Commerce Department on the Chinese telecommunications equipment maker.

Shares of ZTE have been suspended since Monday after Reuters reported at the weekend that the U.S. Commerce Department is set to place export restrictions on the company for allegedly violating U.S. export controls on Iran. (Reporting By Yimou Lee and Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Stephen Coates)