FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. restricts China's ZTE over alleged export violations over Iran
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2016 / 1:53 PM / a year ago

U.S. restricts China's ZTE over alleged export violations over Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - The United States is restricting China’s ZTE Corp and three other entities over what it said was a scheme developed by the telecoms equipment maker to re-export controlled items to Iran contrary to U.S. law, according to a U.S. notice released on Monday.

The U.S. Commerce Department, in the public notice, cited ZTE company documents that it said showed the mobile handset maker planned to use shell companies in its scheme, leading the department to impose export restrictions making it harder for ZTE to acquire U.S. products. (Reporting by Washington newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.