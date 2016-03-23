China's ZTE says temporary U.S. export license could be extended

HONG KONG, March 23 (Reuters) - Chinese telecom equipment and smartphone maker ZTE Corp said on Wednesday a temporary export license from the United States could be extended if the company meets promises made to the U.S. government for allegedly breaking U.S. sanctions against Iran.

Export restrictions on ZTE by the United States will not be enforced before June 30 this year, the Shenzhen-based company said in stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

Trading in the company’s shares has been suspended in both Shenzhen and Hong Kong since the United States announced a new export restriction against ZTE for alleged Iran sanctions violations. (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)