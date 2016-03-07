ZTE's U.S.-listed shares up in thin trade

March 7 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of Chinese telecoms equipment maker ZTE Corp traded higher on Monday in very thin volume even as the company’s Hong Kong-listed stock remained suspended after the U.S. government imposed export restrictions for alleged violations of U.S. export controls on Iran.

ZTE’s American Depositary Receipts, which trade on OTC Markets Group’s Pink Sheets market under the ticker ZTCOY , rose 2.3 percent to $3.52 in a single transaction of 1,000 shares. Each ADR is the equivalent of two common ZTE shares.

ZTE’s foreign common shares, also listed on OTC Market’s Pink Sheets platform under the ticker ZTCOF, were 8.6 percent higher at $2.00. Volume in these shares, which represent a single share of the company’s common stock, totaled 1,639 from four trades.

The U.S. shares for ZTE are identified as “unsponsored,” meaning ZTE itself had no involvement with their listing in U.S. markets. (Reporting By Dan Burns Editing by W Simon)