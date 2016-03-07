FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trade in China's ZTE suspended; U.S. set to place export restrictions
March 7, 2016

Trade in China's ZTE suspended; U.S. set to place export restrictions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 7 (Reuters) - Trade in the Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese telecommunication equipment maker ZTE Corp was suspended on Monday after news that the company faces U.S. export restrictions.

The U.S. Commerce Department is set to place export restrictions on Chinese telecoms equipment maker ZTE for alleged violations of U.S. export controls on Iran, according to documents seen by Reuters.

ZTE, which also sells consumer electronic devices such as smartphones in the U.S., said on Sunday it is communicating with all parties and operations of the company are normal.

Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Edwina Gibbs

