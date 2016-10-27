(Adds background on ZTO, competitors)
By Lauren Hirsch
NEW YORK Oct 26 Chinese package delivery
company ZTO Express raised $1.4 billion in the biggest U.S.
initial public offering of the year on Wednesday as its backers
cashed in on China's booming online-shopping industry, a source
familiar with the deal said.
The stock market debut, the biggest by a Chinese company
since the $25 billion IPO of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd in 2014, gave the Shanghai-based company a
market value of more than $12 billion.
ZTO's U.S. listing is a head start over rivals in the
world's largest express delivery market because it gives the
company faster access to cash to expand.
The company wants to use $720 million of its IPO proceeds to
buy more trucks, land, facilities and equipment.
Its Chinese competitors SF Express, YTO Express, STO Express
and Yunda Express have all unveiled plans for listings in
Shenzhen and Shanghai but with a backlog of about 800 companies
waiting for approval to go public in China and frequent changes
to the rules, a New York listing is regarded as a quicker and
more reliable way of raising funds and tapping a broader mix of
investors.
ZTO's existing shareholders, including private equity firms
Warburg Pincus, Hillhouse Capital and venture capital firm
Sequoia Capital will also get much more leeway and flexibility
to exit their investment under U.S. market rules. In China, they
would be locked in for one to three years after the IPO.
ZTO priced 72.1 million shares at $19.50 a share, above its
previously indicated range of $16.50 to $18.50 a share.
That price is about 27 times its expected 2017 earnings per
share, according to people familiar with the company's
financials.
By comparison, rivals SF Express, YTO Express, STO Express
and Yunda shares trade between 43 and 106 times earnings,
according to Haitong Securities estimates.
U.S. rivals, United Parcel Service Inc and FedEx
Corp, which are growing at a much slower pace, are
trading at multiples of 17.8 and 13.4 times expected 2017
earnings.
The source asked not to be named because the pricing is not
yet public. ZTO did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
INTERNATIONAL ACQUISITIONS
As concerns grow about a weakening Chinese currency, the New
York IPO also gives the company more stable dollar-denominated
shares it can use for international acquisitions, according to
people close to the company.
ZTO will have a dual-class share structure that will give
its founder Lai Meisong 80 percent voting power in the company,
even though he will only hold 28 percent of the stock after the
IPO.
Most of Lai's shares are Class B ordinary shares carrying 10
votes, while Class A shares, including the new U.S. shares, have
one vote. China's markets do not allow shares with different
voting power.
China's express delivery firms handled 20.7 billion parcels
in 2015, shifting 1.5 times the volume moved in the United
States, according to consulting firm iResearch data cited in the
ZTO prospectus.
The market will grow an average 23.7 percent a year through
2020 and reach 60 billion parcels, iResearch forecasts.
Domestic rivals STO Express and YTO Express have unveiled
plans to go public with reverse takeovers worth $2.5 billion and
$2.6 billion. The country's biggest player, SF Express, and
rival Yunda Express, are working on similar deals worth $6.4
billion and $2.7 billion respectively.
ZTO intends to list on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)
under the ticker ZTO.
Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc are
the lead IPO underwriters.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch; Editing by Bill Rigby)