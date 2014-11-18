FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zueblin Immobilien H1 rental income of 16 mln Swiss francs, down from 23 mln year ago
November 18, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Zueblin Immobilien H1 rental income of 16 mln Swiss francs, down from 23 mln year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG :

* Says H1 rental income of 16 million Swiss francs compared to 23 million Swiss francs a year earlier

* Says H1 net loss of 118 million Swiss francs was registered, compared to a net loss of 15 million Swiss francs in first six months of previous year

* Says main focus in remainder of financial year 2014/15 will be on finding an investor for French subsidiary, reducing vacancies, as well as assessment and implementation of additional strategic measures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
