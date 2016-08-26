ZKB says H1 profit 393 mln Sfr, sees "sound profit" for FY

ZURICH, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Local-government owned Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB) on Friday posted group profit of 393 million Swiss francs ($406.6 million) for the first six months of 2016, unchanged from a year ago.

"Economic challenges and uncertainty in the international markets are likely to persist in the second half of the year," ZKB Chief Executive Martin Scholl said in a statement. "Despite the difficult environment, we still expect Zuercher Kantonalbank to deliver a sound profit for the financial year 2016."