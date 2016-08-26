FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
ZKB says H1 profit 393 mln Sfr, sees "sound profit" for FY
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 26, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

ZKB says H1 profit 393 mln Sfr, sees "sound profit" for FY

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Local-government owned Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB) on Friday posted group profit of 393 million Swiss francs ($406.6 million) for the first six months of 2016, unchanged from a year ago.

"Economic challenges and uncertainty in the international markets are likely to persist in the second half of the year," ZKB Chief Executive Martin Scholl said in a statement. "Despite the difficult environment, we still expect Zuercher Kantonalbank to deliver a sound profit for the financial year 2016."

$1 = 0.9665 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.